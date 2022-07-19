A minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius was recorded in Jersey last night (18/19 July).

It was the warmest night recorded at the Maison St Louis Observatory since records began in 1894.

The average daytime temperature for mid-July is 22 °C , making last night's record-breaker five degrees higher than what we would typically expect on a summer's day.

The lowest temperature recorded last night was 27 degrees at 3:30am. Credit: Jersey Met Office

Temperatures only dropped below 27 °C at Maison St Louis, Howard Davis Farm and the Airport at 6:30am (19 July).

Daytime temperatures in Jersey reached a record-breaking 37.9 °C yesterday, with a minimum temperature of 25.5 °C recorded by the Jersey Met Office over the last 24 hours.

This beats the previous record of 22.3 °C recorded in August 2003.