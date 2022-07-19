Overnight temperatures in Jersey did not drop below 27°C
A minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celcius was recorded in Jersey last night (18/19 July).
It was the warmest night recorded at the Maison St Louis Observatory since records began in 1894.
The average daytime temperature for mid-July is 22°C, making last night's record-breaker five degrees higher than what we would typically expect on a summer's day.
Temperatures only dropped below 27°C at Maison St Louis, Howard Davis Farm and the Airport at 6:30am (19 July).
Daytime temperatures in Jersey reached a record-breaking 37.9°C yesterday, with a minimum temperature of 25.5°C recorded by the Jersey Met Office over the last 24 hours.
This beats the previous record of 22.3°C recorded in August 2003.