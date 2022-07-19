The re-opening of Jersey's rehabilitation unit at Overdale Hospital has been delayed due to staffing problems.

Samarès Ward, which helps rehabilitate stroke survivors and those with brain injuries, was due to reopen before the end of July. In March, plans were announced to move specialist rehabilitation services in Jersey back to the Overdale site temporarily, so refurbishment work could take place to update the Plémont Rehabilitation Unit at the hospital.

It follows months of campaigning against the replacement facilities at the hospital which were used during the pandemic.

The move to Overdale Hospital affected the following services:

The Assisted Reproduction Unit

Retinal Screening

Pre-operational assessment

Community Therapies

The Our Hospital project team

Now staffing arrangements at the hospital have caused a delay in its re-opening.

Campaigners have previously asked for compensation from the centre. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson says the unit must re-open on August 10th.

“I would like to thank all staff working on the re-opening of the ward for their work. In the meantime, I will continue to meet with patients and wider stakeholders to understand their views on the ward’s reopening. I look forward to visiting the ward on 10 August.”