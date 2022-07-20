Volunteers and sponsors are needed to help "pull off" this year's Alderney Week, say organisers of the festival.

The new Alderney Week team, headed up by Wayne and Vicky Chandler, are calling for help with putting on the festivities.

Volunteers are needed to help organise and run events or assist behind the scenes.

Organisers are asking anyone interested in volunteering to go to the Georgian House on Saturday 23 July at 2pm to meet the team.

Alderney Week also relies heavily on sponsorships to help with the cost of materials, services, fireworks and marquees, as well as travel and accommodation for performing artists and crew.

Team leader Vicky Chandler says the team "are so grateful to the sponsors who have already pledged their financial support and for the donations we have received.

"We hope more sponsors will come forward and support us."

The theme of Alderney Week this year is "The Greatest Show", chosen in memory of the late Ray Parkin who played an important part in turning Alderney Week into the Channel Islands' biggest annual community festival.

'The Greatest Show' will have entertainment from live music and circus performers to competitions, sport events and art exhibitions.

Those who have attended Alderney Week before will recognise the big Cavalcade, the Daft Raft Race, the Town Takeover and The Festival of Colour which will return this year.

There are also a few changes, including the Manpowered Flight which has been moved to Douglas Quay so attendees can enjoy the final day of festivities on Braye Beach.

This year's festival returns to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic began, after last year's Alderney Week was cancelled, and a 'mini' version took place in 2020.