Constable Kevin Lewis holds on to St Saviour seat following recount

Constable Kevin Lewis has retained his seat in St Saviour following a recount of votes.

The Royal Court ordered that the ballot papers from last month's election be recounted after officials raised a discrepancy. Kevin Lewis narrowly beat 'none of the above' by 1,552 votes to 1,136 in June's election.

A court official noticed a discrepancy of 460 votes - and therefore a recount was ordered.

The ballot box was unsealed and the votes were recounted, finding that there were two more votes for Mr Lewis and 12 more votes for the option "None of the Above" - meaning 14 votes weren't counted the first time around.

The second count of votes revealed:

1554 Votes for Kevin Lewis

1158 Votes for 'None of the Above'

2712 Total votes

The recount was done by public officials who were not involved in the original count on election night.