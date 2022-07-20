Single-use bag ban comes into force in Jersey

Shoppers in Jersey will no longer be able to buy single-use carrier bags from today (Thursday 21 July).

Vendors will be prohibited by law from importing or supplying most kinds single-use plastic and paper bags to customers. If they do, they could face a fine of £1,000.

Islanders who need to buy a reusable bag will face a charge of at least 70 pence.

The rules are being brought in in a bid to encourage more people to reuse plastic bags already in circulation, reduce the need for new ones and help shrink the island's carbon footprint.

Businesses will be allowed to use up current supplies of non-compliant bags until the 20th January 2023.

Which bags will be charged?

Any carrier bag with a thickness between 15gsm than 50gsm (grams per square metre) will be prohibited . However, any stronger bags of over 170gsm which are fully recyclable will be allowed - though will face a minimum charge of 70p.

Plastic carrier bags with a thickness of 15 - 50 microns will also be banned, though fully certified compostable bags which are less than 15 microns can still be used. Recyclable bags over 50 microns thick can be used but will also be subject to the minimum 70p charge. Recyclable plastic bags above 50 microns thick can still be used, but again, the trader will need to charge a minimum of 70p. Of course, you are urged to re-use bags you do purchase.

Which bags will be exempt?

Exemptions to the rules will apply to items like dog poo bags, nappy sacks and bin liners as well as bags for prescriptions and recyclable paper bags used in businesses such as bakeries.

There is also an exemption for packaging for uncooked fish.

Bags made of other materials such as cotton or canvas are not covered by the law.