One Guernsey and one Jersey seal pup have been released back into the wild after months of care.

Maverick was rescued in April this year, and Eliza in mid-November last year after they were found in an extremely weak condition and with a variety of health problems.

They were nursed back to health at the New Era Veterinary Hospital, where their condition stabilised and their weight more than doubled.

Geoff George, GSPCA Head of Marine Mammals says it was "wonderful" to return the seal pups to their natural habitat.

“Maverick was much more confident swimming out."

“Eliza the Jersey seal pup wasn’t so sure and spent much more time in the shallow water.”

Two more seal pups will soon be joining their friends when they are ready.

Luna C and Aurora are currently at the Shelter and are doing well.

“Every seal pup we rescue needs around the clock care quite often requiring two to three hourly tube feeding with fluids," Geoff said.

“There is a lot of work that goes into saving a seal pups life and it is always fantastic when we can get them back to the wild.

“In the last ten years we have helped 21 grey seal pups back to the wild and today now makes 23.”