Who is Manchester United's new signing Maya Le Tissier?

Manchester United have signed defender Maya Le Tissier from Barclays Women’s Super League rivals Brighton.

The 20-year-old, who holds the record for the most WSL appearances made by a teenager, has agreed a three-year contract.

Who is Maya Le Tissier?

Maya is a professional football player who was born in Guernsey. She started her youth career at St. Martin's A.C, where her dad also played.

How did her professional career begin?

Maya moved to Brighton and Hove Albion Women's Football Club in May 2018, marking her debut for the Women's Super League.

She started in the development squad, then quickly made her senior debut in December 2018 in the League Cup against Crystal Palace.

Four days later she made her league debut against Chelsea.

Maya scored her first goal for Brighton and Hove in May 2021 during a league match against Bristol City.

Maya was presented with the prestigious NXGN award in March 2021. Credit: Paul Hazlewood

When did her international career begin?

Maya began her international career in 2018. She was the first female player to play with the Guernsey under 16 boys' team.

She captained the England under-17 team against Moldova in September 2018, after having captained the under 15 side.

In 2020, Maya joined the under 19 squad to take on Sweden in the La Manga tournament.

A year later, at the age of 19, Maya made her under 23 debut against Belgium in October 2021.

Maya played for Brighton and Hove for four years. Credit: Brighton and Hove Albion

What are some of her main achievements?

In March 2021, she was named in the top 10 best young footballers in the world in Goal's NXGN awards.

She was also named as Brighton and Hove Albion Women Football Club's Young Player of the Season 2021-2022.

Is she related to Matt Le Tissier?

Despite rumours that Maya Le Tissier is the daughter of former professional footballer Matt Le Tissier, they are not related.

You'd be forgiven for believing them though, as both Maya and Matt were born in Guernsey and pursued the same career.

Matt Le Tissier won eight caps for England.

What has Manchester United said about the signing?

United boss Marc Skinner said: "The recruitment of Maya is a continued sign of this football club’s ambition.

“Maya is a player that we have been monitoring for a while and, as expected, she is developing into one of the brightest young players in the country.”

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Hope Powell told her club’s website: “Maya is one of the best young players in the WSL and we’re really sorry to see her go.

"It has been a privilege to play an integral role in her development. We wish her the best at Manchester United.”

