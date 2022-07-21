£97,500 compensation pot for ex-politicians voted out at Jersey's election

Eleven ex-politicians will be given compensation payouts - totaling a whopping £97,559.47 - after they were not returned to the States.

Jersey's former Chief Minister John Le Fondré was ousted by voters in June's election but will still receive more than £17,000 in the form of 'loss of office' compensation.

The payments are equivalent to one month's salary (£4,1666.67) for every four years of continous service - meaning the former Chief Minister will be given £17,187.50 for his 16 and a half years in the Chamber.

However, the highest payout will go to former Social Security Minister Judy Martin, who will receive £22,395.83 for her 21 and a half years as a politician.

The payout is made under the recommendation of the former States Members’ Remuneration Review Body. It is made subject to a minimum of two years’ service and is pro-ratad.

Any sitting member who did not seek re-election will not be eligible for the payment and were paid up the date of Wednesday 27 June when they ceased to be in office.

The full list of candidates receiving the payment is as follows: