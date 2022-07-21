'Having a hoot': Rescued long-eared owlet released into the wild in Guernsey

A long-eared owlet from Sark that had fallen out of its nest has been released into the wild by the GSPCA.

As it was impossible to return the chick, which has been named Elizabeth, to her home, she has been looked after at the animal shelter's wildlife rescue section since 15 May.

Elizabeth spent the first month in intensive care, where she was fed day and night, and learnt how to fly in the middle of June at an aviary.

Steve Byrne from the GSPCA says: "Any young animals, it's so delicate when we're having to hand rear them. Sadly many of them don't even make it to the shelter when they're found and often they can die during the first couple of hours. Thankfully Elizabeth was very very strong when she arrived and she took to the food. The one thing that we do have to be very wary of is imprinting, because when you're hand rearing these young animals they can get very attached to the handlers. Therefore the staff try to stay back as much as they can, leave her on her own as much as they can. Make sure obviously she is fed and watered and cared for properly but at a distance."