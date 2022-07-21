Puppets share importance of protecting the environment with Jersey children

Children in Jersey have been learning about protecting the environment with the help of some of the island's many woodland creatures.

Clement Crapaud, Cyril the Squirrel and Laurens Lizard are among the cast of The Silent Garden, an immersive puppet show which aims to give youngsters aged 5-7 an introduction to biodiversity.

The story centres on two local children as they try to convince their parents to improve the biodiversity of their garden and create a thriving habitat for local wildlife. It is based on the book of the same name by local author Penny Byrne.

Catherine Ward, who commissioned the show, said: "Introducing education and knowledge about environmental awareness in the early years can help shape positive and caring attitudes for how children should treat the world around them.

"We hope that by bringing The Silent Garden to life as an enchanting puppet show, students will gain a real understanding into some of the challenges wildlife face when their natural habitats are destroyed and how it is possible to create a nature-friendly environment that can be enjoyed by all.”

The show was delivered in schools in the final week of term and is now being performed at Le Moulin de Quétivel over five days during the school holidays.