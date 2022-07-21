Seaside Festival to return to Havre Des Pas

A popular beach festival is set to make its return to Jersey's south coast.

Organisers of the Havre Des Pas Seaside Festival are expecting thousands of people to St Helier for a weekend of live music, food and drink, crafts and rides.

This will be the first time the festival has been staged since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with the last event held in 2018. The 2021 event had to be postponed due to supplier issues.

Businesses in the area have welcomed its return. Sarah Burns, who manages a local bar, said: "It's brilliant for the whole area isn't it and it's great for all the local businesses and also bringing other businesses in as well you know to supply the food and other alcohol stands which is great.

"There will be some of the funfair as well, which is great for the kids on the beach."

The event will run from Saturday 23 to Sunday 24 July.