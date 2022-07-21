A new antenatal walking group has launched today (Thursday) in Guernsey, offering pregnant women a chance to form friendships with other expectant mums.

The walks will take place every Thursday at 10am for anyone who is over 16 weeks pregnant.

This week the group are walking from Portlet to the Fairy Ring, but they will be in different locations around the Island each month so they are accessible to everyone.

Participants are allowed time out of work to attend the free walks as they are classed as antenatal care.

Future walks will be advertised on the States of Guernsey social media feeds.

Tracy Ward, Safeguarding and Perinatal Mental Health Midwife says: "The walks are facilitated by midwives to give people the opportunity to talk to their midwives outside of the clinical setting.

"Walking during pregnancy has many positive effects on health and wellbeing of both parent and baby.

"We hope these walks will give people the opportunity to meet new people and form friendships along the way."