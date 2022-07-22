29 candidate posters removed during Jersey election campaigns

29 posters had to be taken down in the lead up to Jersey's election for being hazardous or breaching election guidelines.

Over the course of the campaign, the government's Infrastructure, Housing and Environment (IHE) team received 30 complaints from four individuals about election posters, with only one of those being dismissed.

The department asked for candidates to remove seven posters which had been incorrectly placed but the other 22 were removed without a notice being issued due to the potential risk posed to the public.

30 complaints about election posters during campaign

29 posters taken down for being hazardous or breaching election guidelines

Of the 22 which were removed by IHE, more than half were in St Helier.

The 30 complaints made referred to the posters of 14 candidates overall, who have not been named.

Ten complaints were made concerning posters of independent candidates while the remaining twenty related to posters for candidates standing for political parties.

Separately, a further nine posters had to be taken down at St Helier's Millennium Park due to IHE's policy that parks should remain politically neutral.