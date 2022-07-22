Jersey's cost of living has seen the biggest annual jump in more than 30 years.

The Retail Price Index which looks at the increase of general goods the average person is expected to buy increased by 7.9 percent over a year. The biggest increases in the past year were in housing and motoring. However, fare prices for travel did decrease over the past 12 months to June 2022.

The rate of inflation in Jersey over the twelve months to June 2022, now stands 0.3 per cent lower than the rate of inflation for the UK.

The All Items Retail Prices Index (RPI) is the main measure of inflation in Jersey.

It measures the change from quarter to quarter in the price of the goods and services purchased by an average household in Jersey