Reduced bus timetables in Jersey continue into third week

Services on some Jersey bus routes will continue to be on a reduced timetable for the third week in a row.

LibertyBus announced it would have to reduce the frequency of services on certain routes from Monday 11 July due to a shortage of drivers on its network.

However, ongoing staffing pressures mean the company is having to continue with its reduced timetable - though services on affected routes will return to normal after 4pm to provide extra support during rush hour.

Islanders are asked to keep an eye on social media for updates.

From Monday 25 July:

Route 15 (Jersey Airport): Reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes between 9am and 4.30pm

Route 1 (Gorey Pier): Reduced from every 15 minutes to every 20 minutes between 9am and 4.30pm

Kevin Hart, director of LibertyBus, says: “We are continuing to do everything in our power to recruit staff – including offering free training for people to obtain their PSV drivers licence.

"We’d also like to thank all of the staff working overtime over the last few months whilst we work through these issues."

The company says it will resume normal service as soon as it is able.