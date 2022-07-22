Suspected case of Monkeypox found in Jersey

A suspected case of Monkeypox has been identified in Jersey.

This is thought to be the first case identified in the Channel Islands.

Jersey's Minister for Health and Social Services, Deputy Karen Wilson, has announced the Government has begun contact-tracing and offering vaccinations.

Contract tracing has taken place for potential transmission and is nearly completed.

Deputy Karen Wilson said: “Given the spread of Monkeypox throughout the world, I am not surprised that we have eventually seen our first probable case.

"Monkeypox is still, nevertheless, a rare infectious disease and the risk of transmission is low. Most cases are mild and can be treated at home.

“We have been proactively working with the UK to get additional stocks of vaccine against the disease, and they have arrived on Island, which is excellent news.

"We have sufficient stocks to vaccinate all contacts.”

Common symptoms of Monkeypox include:

Recent unexpected or unusual spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on your body

Fever

Headaches

Muscle aches

Chills and exhaustion

Swollen glands

The UK has seen a sharp rise in Monkeypox cases and islanders who are concerned about possible Monkeypox symptoms should call their GP or the GUM helpline on 01534 442856, avoiding close physical contact with others until they have received medical advice.

Medical professionals are urging islanders to phone ahead before attending any appointment in- person, if they suspect they could be positive.