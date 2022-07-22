The steps down to Petit Port beach in Guernsey will be made accessible again after a large landslide forced them to close.

Building work will begin on Sunday (24 July) and it is hoped that access to the beach will be restored later this year.

The public have not been able to access the beach from the steps since they closed in March due to the risk they pose from falling rocks.

The area is designated a Site of Special Significance, therefore Agriculture, Countryside & Land Management Services (ACLMS) have worked with the Planning Service and have carried out a breeding bird survey to ensure the work will not affect wildlife.

Work will be carried out in two stages. The first stage will happen between Sunday 24 July and early August and will involve:

An inspection of the cliff faces and scaling works to identify and remove loose stones.

A routine inspection of infrastructure on the cliff face to check everything is in good condition and to identify any improvements.

An investigation of the land slip site to determine to suitability of anchor points which are necessary to empty the rock-catch fencing in the next stage.

Developing a way of emptying the landslide debris from behind the catcher fence.

An assessment of any other infrastructural work that will make the area safe to access.

The public are being warned to avoid the area surrounding the steps whilst work is underway, as the rope access team may drop rocks as they work.

Boaters are also being urged to take notice of signage in the area and to avoid going on the steps from the beach.