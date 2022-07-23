Play Brightcove video

Judy Moore talks about her time with St John Ambulance

A Guernsey woman has been recognised for her 50 years of service to St John Ambulance.

Judy Moore joined the charity aged just 11 and has taken on many roles over the past half-century, from starting out as a cadet to sharing her experience as a first-aid trainer.

She explained: "I worked my way through the organisation and it's just given me so much, I'm part of the family of St John which is fabulous."

Judy is now on the St John Ambulance board and says she wants to keep going.

She added: "I think one of the highlights is actually watching the young people that I've trained and worked with grow up.

"There's people that now work in hospitals, doctors, nurses, ambulance crews and it's just lovely seeing those young people having developed in their careers.

"Hopefully what they've done through St John has helped them as it helped me on my way as well."

In all nearly 30 members of the charity were given awards for their work by Guernsey's Bailiff Richard McMahon at a ceremony in Beau Sejour.