Jersey footballers raise thousands for charity in 12-hour tournament

Report by ITV Channel's Alex Spiceley

Jersey footballers have raised thousands of pounds for charity by taking part in a 12-hour tournament.

Just under one hundred players are participating in the event that started at 8am this morning and will finish at 8pm this evening to raise money for TackleAfrica.

The charity uses football to educate young people in Africa about sexual health, relationships and HIV.

Local organiser John Gamble said: "After everything that's happened in the last couple of years, we were so pleased to be able to put on a full format tournament in 2021, and delighted to be back again in 2022.

"The charity sector has massively suffered due to Covid, but issues like HIV and FGM in Africa haven't gone away so this tournament is really important for the work that we do in Africa."

So far £18,000 has been raised.

Fundraiser Sam Dustow added: "I mean it's brilliant when you see people on the ground in Zambia and they're so happy that we've raised £15,000, £18,000 and they are cheering and showing us videos of the lessons that they are giving these boys and girls and changing their lives.

"It's really uplifting and heart-warming." Glenn Le Moignan who also took part explained: "The money we raise does go a very long way and we're very privileged in the situation we're in, so if we can raise some money and give a bit back it's brilliant."

Other events are taking place in London, Oxford, Bristol and Brighton.