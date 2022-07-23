Play Brightcove video

Report by ITV Channel's Phil Wellbrook

Guernsey residents in St Andrew say an infestation of flies are making their lives a nightmare.

Many say they are forced to close windows and doors in the hot summer months and some even avoid cooking certain meals to try and keep the insects at bay.

Resident Katie Elliot moved into what was supposed to be her dream home a year ago but is now at breaking point.

She explained: "Just to try and prepare food you have to be so quick before they land on the food that you're preparing, so this week I've just given up cooking to be honest which is something else I really enjoy doing."

Katie and other residents have written to the local authorities to ask for their help in solving the problem.

In response the States say they have sent an officer round to investigate these flies at several homes but without knowing exactly where they are coming from, there is not much that they can do.