'Rock Up' Covid vaccine clinics back in Jersey ahead of spring booster deadline

More Covid vaccine clinics are being rolled out in Jersey as the spring booster dose deadline approaches.

The 'Rock Up' centres allow islanders to get jabbed without an appointment and will be held at parish halls to encourage more people to get up-to-date with their vaccines.

Those who are 75 and over or live in a care home for older people, as well as individuals with a weakened immune system who are at least 12-years-old, have until Saturday 30 July to receive their booster dose.

Anyone else over the age of five will also be able to catch-up on previous doses that they have not received yet.

The 'Rock Up' clinics will be held at the following places and times:

Wednesday 27 July: St Peter’s Parish Hall (12.30pm - 5.30pm)

Thursday 28 July: St Saviour's Parish Hall (12.30pm - 5.30pm)

Friday 29 July: Outside St Brelade's Parish Hall ( 12.30pm - 5.30pm)

Saturday 30 July: St John's Parish Hall (9.00am - 3.00pm)

Appointments can still be made to receive any dose at the Vaccination Centre in Fort Regent by booking online or by calling 0800 735 5566.

More details will be made available about an autumn booster dose for some people in due course.

It follows approval from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) earlier this year.