Artists in Jersey are being encouraged to design giant tortoises as part of Durrell's new sculpture trail.

Ideas will be shortlisted by a panel of local art experts before being presented to the event sponsors who will choose their final favourites.

These models will then form part of the Tortoise Takeover that will run throughout the summer in 2023 for members of the public to enjoy spotting across the island.

They will then be sold off to the highest bidder, with funds going towards building a new amphibian and reptile tropical house at Jersey Zoo.

Artist co-ordinator Will Bertram said: "I’m hoping to see a wide range of designs, from those inspired by Durrell’s work with tortoises globally, the natural world, Jersey’s nature and heritage, tortoise characters from fiction, folklore and cultures around the world, to more abstract or contemporary designs, which cleverly use the canvas in unexpected ways.”

It follows the success of their 2019 Go Wild Gorillas project where 40 life-size statues of the animal were placed across the island before being auctioned off.

The initiative raised more than £1 million to build a new home for gorillas at Jersey Zoo.

This time around tortoises have been chosen to recognise the work Durrell does with reptiles worldwide.

Co-founder of Wild in Art Charlie Langhorne explained: "This is an exceptional opportunity for artists to help Durrell transform St Helier, as well as Jersey’s wild spaces into a fun, free art gallery next summer."

More information on how to enter designs is available here and the closing date for entries is Tuesday 1 November 2022.