Final phase of Guernsey's Admiral Park development to be finished in two years

Work is starting on the final phase of Guernsey's Admiral Park redevelopment, which is set to be completed within the next two years.

Property developer Comprop CI is beginning the construction of a 67,000 square foot office building which will sit at the centre of the scheme.

The development also includes the Premier Inn Hotel, offices at No.1 The Plaza and the Good Rebel Restaurant.

It will have six floors and 60% of the building is already pre-let.

A view of the Western Elevation of the office building from Elizabeth Avenue. Credit: Comprop

Joanna Watts, Managing Director of Watts Property Consultants, Letting Agents for the scheme, says: “We have been delighted with take-up so far.

"We believe this has largely been driven by the quality of environment the building will provide."

A view of the Western Elevation from Elizabeth Avenue at night. Credit: Comprop

Steve Maria, Managing Director of Comprop says: "The development work is now continuing at quite some pace, with our contractor, JW Rihoy, programmed to have the first tenants into the building by mid 2024.

"We now have only 2.5 floors remaining, which we look forward to discussing with other interested parties."