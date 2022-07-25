Jersey businesses back calls for living wage

Businesses in Jersey support increasing pay to match the living wage, according to new figures.

In a survey, more than half of members of Jersey Chamber of Commerce said they agree with increasing the minimum wage - with 53.7% saying they would support increasing the hourly rate by just under £2.00 per hour.

The survey of 115 members, 57 agreed to a change in the law.

It follows calls to introduce a living wage from Caritas Jersey, which described the current minimum rate as a 'poverty wage'.

£9.22 current statutory minimum wage in Jersey

£11.27 living wage in Jersey

However, more than one in three businesses say it should only rise in line with inflation

Murray Norton from Jersey's Chamber of Commerce says many businesses are now surpassing the minimum wage.

A consultation is being carried out by Jersey Employment Forum to gather views on where the level of minimum wage should be set in the future.