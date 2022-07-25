Skip to content

Jersey businesses back calls for living wage

Businesses in Jersey support increasing pay to match the living wage, according to new figures.

In a survey, more than half of members of Jersey Chamber of Commerce said they agree with increasing the minimum wage - with 53.7% saying they would support increasing the hourly rate by just under £2.00 per hour.

The survey of 115 members, 57 agreed to a change in the law.

It follows calls to introduce a living wage from Caritas Jersey, which described the current minimum rate as a 'poverty wage'.

However, more than one in three businesses say it should only rise in line with inflation

  • Murray Norton from Jersey's Chamber of Commerce says many businesses are now surpassing the minimum wage.

A consultation is being carried out by Jersey Employment Forum to gather views on where the level of minimum wage should be set in the future.