Jersey monkeypox case confirmed

The first case of monkeypox in the Channel Islands has been recorded.

Public health officials in Jersey have confirmed the suspected case identified on Friday 22 July is the first case of the disease.

The government says while there are no plans for mass vaccination of the public, direct contacts and healthcare professionals who are likely to deal with monkeypox will be offered the jabs.

Professor Peter Bradley, Jersey's Director of Public Health, said: “We have organised contact-tracing for those who have been in direct contact with the person affected and all contacts have been offered vaccinations.

"We are working with UK colleagues on our plans to vaccinate people at particularly high risk of infection."

Symptoms of monkeypox include:

Unexpected or unusual spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on your body - usually following 3-4 day days of other symptoms

Fever

Headaches

Muscle aches

Chills and exhaustion

Swollen glands

So far, fewer than 3,000 cases have been recorded in the UK so far. The condition has now been declared a global health emergency by World Health Organization.