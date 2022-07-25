The opening of the new skate park at Les Quennevais has been delayed until the autumn.

Changes to the design which were suggested by skateboarders and cyclists, meant the government missed their timeslot with the construction firm and work did not start until later than planned.

Work began on site in January of this year after the planning committee gave approval, giving the skatepark the go ahead in November 2021.

Concerns were initially raised over how close the park would be to a cycle track but inspectors recommended the development for approval meaning construction could begin.

The Minister for Sport, Deputy Lucy Stephenson said, "We are working with the local main contractor, Brenwal, and Mind Work to minimise the delay and finish the skatepark as soon as possible."

She continued saying, "the construction work at the skatepark is progressing well."

The second skatepark at South Hill still requires further surveys and consultation. As a result, the planning application will be submitted towards the end of this year.