Major redevelopment of Guernsey's Le Genats estate proposed

Proposals for a major redevelopment of Le Genats estate in Guernsey have been put forward.

They include 50 new homes, an overhaul of the estate's layout and plans for a new community hub.

If approved, the move would see the estate in Cobo broken up into a number of smaller clos, with the current housing stock being adapted to a mix of different property sizes and affordable housing units for social renting, partial ownership and to house key workers.

The Guernsey Housing Association is working with architects on plans which it is hoped can be submitted in the autumn.

The full timeline of when and how the work would be carried out is not yet clear, but the redevelopment would be phased and carried out over several years.

Deputy Peter Roffey, President of Guernsey's Committee for Employment & Social Security, says he understands that the changes may cause 'anxiety' for existing tenants and has promised that they will be involved throughout the process.

He said: "Ultimately Les Genats is no longer fit for purpose, its design both in terms of the layout of properties and their make-up does not best meet the island’s current affordable housing needs and there is significant potential to redevelop the site into several high-quality clos, of mixed tenures including social rental, partial ownership and key worker accommodation, for the benefit of residents.

"This is about more than just increasing the number of units on the site, though. It is about enhancing the community feel of the area and better addressing the island’s affordable housing requirements now and for the future. It is well-established that as a community we need fewer three-bed social rental homes and more one-bed properties."