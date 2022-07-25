A man has appeared before Magistrates charged with importing £25,000 worth of cocaine into Jersey.

36-year-old Lawrence David Mitchell, from Liverpool, was stopped by customs officers when he arrived at Jersey airport on Friday 22 July.

He has been remanded in custody and will next appear at Jersey's Royal Court on 11 October.

Anyone who may have any information about drug smuggling is asked to get in touch with police in confidence on 0800 735 5555.