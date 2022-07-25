Witnesses sought after suspected speeding car failed to stop for police

A driver thought to have been driving over the speed limit, who failed to stop for a speed check has been arrested.

Jersey police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Victoria Avenue near Lower Park in St Helier last night (Sunday 24th July) at around 7:50pm.

A silver Mercedes-Benz CLK 320 was driving east-bound when police say it failed to stop for the speed check and continued towards the Grand Hotel.

A man in his 20s was subsequently arrested at home.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who was in the queue of traffic and witnessed the incident, particularly the manner of driving. They would especially like to speak to a man and woman who spoke to the officer immediately after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 612612 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.