18-year-old Guernsey motorcyclist riding'at speed' in moments before death

An 18-year-old motorcyclist had been riding at speed in the moments leading up to the crash that killed him in Guernsey in 2021.

Haydn Dodd died when his motorbike collided with a bus on Rectory Hill in Castel on 3 May 2021.

An inquest heard he got his first motor scooter at the age of 14 and had ridden bikes ever since. His mother was uncomfortable with him riding motorcycles, but was unable to persuade him not to, especially once he turned 18. Haydn had purchased a second-hand Suzuki 600cc motorcycle two weeks before his death.

The day before he died, he rode his new motorcycle to a music concert at Cobo. After having a couple of drinks he left his bike there for the night and went to collect it the following afternoon, which was Monday 3rd May 2021.

He met up with some friends, one of which was also on a Suzuki 600 bike, the other was in a car. They set off as a group to Vazon and turned inland from the coast, reaching Rue du Presbytere (Rectory Hill) at around 5.30pm.

As they drove up the hill, Haydn was riding behind his friend’s motorcycle and the car was following at the rear of the group. Several people witnessed the two motorcycles, and one car driver said “the manner of both riders was complete lunacy, stupidity, naïve and dangerous. It looked like they were chasing each other and trying to stay close.”

As the lead motorcyclist rounded the left hand bend near the Chemin Robin Estate, a bus was driving down the hill in the opposite direction. The court heard how the bus was travelling slowly as it was a blind bend, and neither the bus nor the motorcycles could see fully around the corner to see what was coming in the opposite direction.

The court heard how the bus driver recalled seeing the lead motorcycle come around the bend at speed. The driver brought the bus to a complete stop, and described the lead motorcycle as leaning to the side, nearly losing his balance before straightening up and speeding off.

CCTV footage taken from the bus showed how Haydn followed almost immediately behind the lead motorcyclist. He was unable to keep control when he saw the bus and skidded, crashing into the front underside of the vehicle.

A post mortem was carried out and the States Consultant Pathologist, Dr Catherine Chinyama concluded that Haydn would have lost consciousness on impact and would not have felt the effects of his injuries.

Judge Gary Perry expressed the court's deepest sympathy to family and friends and recorded a verdict of accidental death.