Calls for new school to be priority in Jersey park extension

The political party Reform Jersey is calling on the Chief Minister to make sure a new primary school is included in plans to extend Millennium Park.

It follows fears that an extension of the St Helier park will go ahead without a new school.

In a letter Deputy Rob Ward highlighted how this was a priority for Reform candidates during the election:

"Reform Jersey stood on a clear platform in the recent election of using the available space around Millennium Park to create a new town primary school and extend the park as much as possible. At the same time creating a smaller park area using the space available from any old school site that is replaced. It should be reiterated that eight of the nine seats in St Helier Central and South went to Reform Jersey candidates standing on this clear manifesto commitment.

"We have always been clear that should a genuinely suitable alternative be found, we would support the full extension of the park."

The previous Government voted through proposals for a new school to be built on the old Jersey Gas site nearby in March (2022).

The political party has asked for a meeting with the Chief Minister, the Constable of St Helier and the Education Minister to discuss what plans are now being considered. This includes outcomes from the Schools Sites Review that will affect education facilities across town.

In the letter Deputy Ward continued to say "Children in St Helier must have the right to modern, accessible and purpose built education facilities. They should be enabled to travel to school safely and sustainably. "

ITV Channel has approached the Government of Jersey for a response.