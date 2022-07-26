Divers discover stunning Sunset Cup Coral off Jersey coast

Divers in Jersey have discovered what they believe to be the largest colony of Sunset Cup Coral of its kind in the North East Atlantic.

The team from Jersey Marine Conservation found Sunset Cup Coral, which are actually a species of sea anemone, in the Sauvage - a reef which lies between the Minquiérs and the French islands of Chausey.

The vibrant yellow plants were found growing on an overhang located 23m beneath the water, growing among pink coral. It is thought that Cup Coral can live for as long as 100 years.

The species is protected under the UK Biodiversity Action Plan and Jersey's wildlife laws. The reef is also home to a community of Pink Sea Fans, which are also protected.Jersey Marine Conservation say the area is vulnerable to over potting and netting, with a large ball of ghost nets and line also found during the dive.

The team say they are planning further dives at the site over the next week to gather more evidence in the hope of securing more protections for the area.