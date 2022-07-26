Jersey's Children's Commissioner resigns

Jersey's Children's Commissioner has resigned from her post.

Deborah McMillan, who has held the post for four and a half years, has taken the decision for personal reasons.

She was the first person to hold the role, which was created on the recommendation of the Independent Jersey Care Inquiry. During her tenure, she oversaw the introduction of the smacking ban among other policies.

She said: “This has been a very difficult decision to make, and it is with real sadness that I have resigned from my post as the Island’s first Commissioner for Children and Young People.

“However, I can step back with the comfort of seeing what great progress we have been able to make in establishing the office, and indeed the beginnings of an Island-wide culture, that better protects and promotes children’s human rights."

Andrea Le Saint, who has been working alongside the Commissioner as a Senior Practitioner for Advice, Support and Investigation, will take up the role on an interim basis. She has worked in the Office of the Children's Commissioner since 2019 and has experience as a social worker, dealing directly in children on issues including child protection, mental health and sexual abuse.

Jersey's Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore, said: "I would like to pay tribute to the leading role Deborah has played in Island life as a champion for the rights of children and young people in Jersey.

"She has brought passion and diligence to the role through her great clarity of purpose, and I wish her the very best for her future endeavours.”

Recruitment for a permanent replacement for Ms McMillan will take place in the autumn.