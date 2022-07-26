Jersey's Independent Prison Monitoring Board is looking for new recruits

Islanders can now apply for a position on the Independent Prison Monitoring Board (IPMB).

Members of the Board regularly visit the prison to monitor the treatment and living conditions of prisoners, and to check their welfare and human rights are being upheld.

Volunteers will also attend monthly meetings, regular training sessions and answer questions from prisoners relating to prison management.

Anyone interested in the role can attend an information session at the Jersey Library today (26 July) and on Thursday (28 July).

Successful candidates will initially hold the position for four years, and DBS checks will take place during the recruitment process.

Deputy Helen Miles, Minister for Home Affairs says: "This is a wonderful opportunity for Islanders to give back to their community, while being part of an important and worthwhile project.

“I would really encourage those from more diverse backgrounds to apply to the board; HMP La Moye houses a diverse range of prisoners, and in order to best represent them, we need a diverse board too.”