Quick actions of residents praised following lock-up fire

A resident in a block of flats who raised the alarm of a fire in a lock up store has been praised for their 'quick and immediate actions'.

Fire crews say it meant that the occupants of the nearby flats were able to evacuate safely, after a blaze broke out in a ground storage unit on Seaton Place, St Helier last night.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus faced thick black smoke and intense heat but were able to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews were called to a property in Seaton Place at 9:20pm last night. Credit: States of Jersey Fire & Rescue Service

Three fire engines were called to the incident, including one made up of on-call crew, who cleared and checked the smoke logged flats.

In a post on social media, Jersey Fire & Rescue said: "The quick and immediate actions of one of the residents meant that the occupants of the nearby flats where able to evacuate safely."

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.