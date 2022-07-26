Your guide to the Commonwealth Games: Team Guernsey

Play Brightcove video

With just days to go until the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Guernsey's athletes will be hoping to put the Bailiwick on the map in Birmingham.

In all, 28 athletes will fly the flag for Guernsey so here's your definitive guide on who will represent the island when The Games begin this Thursday 28 July.

Athletics: Cameron Chalmers, Alastair Chalmers, Peter Curtis, Abi Galpin, Joe Chadwick.

The Chalmers brothers are the standout names here with Cameron having ran at last year's Olympics whilst Alastair recently competed at The World Championships. Cam is coming off the back of an injury hit season but Alastair is in the form of his life and has made it clear he's hoping to bring home Guernsey's first ever athletics medal. Joe Chadwick will race against the world's quickest in the 100 and 200m while fellow sprinter Abi Galpin could face off against the likes of Dina Asher-Smith and Jamaican great Shelly-Ann Fraser Price.

Badminton: Stuart Hardy, Elena Johnson, Chloe Le Tissier and Emily Trebert.

The experienced Elena Johnson will be one of Guernsey's flag-bearers at Thursday's opening ceremony. This is now her sixth Commonwealth Games. Guernsey's progress largely depends on their draw but if it falls favourably a last 16 place is a realistic goal.

Boxing: Billy Le Poulain.

Bailiwick boxer Billy will be hoping to right the wrongs of four years ago when he lost in the opening round on the gold coast. Following a break away from the sport during the pandemic he has been busy in the last 12 months. Reaching the final of the National ABA's last year stands him in good stead to make a run for the later rounds.

Cycling: Sam Culverwell, Seb Tremlett, Marc Cox, James Roe and Mike Serafin

Can Guernsey's team of five cyclists mix it with the world's best on a bike? 21-year-old Sam Culverwell has already been doing that during a number of races across Europe this year. He'll likely lead the Sarnian charge in the road race and time trial. Meanwhile debutant Marc Cox will be Guernsey's other flag bearer. He recently finished sixth in the UK cycling time trials.

Bowls: Lucy Beere, Rose Ogier, Todd Priaulx, Matt Solway.

Guernsey's only commonwealth medal outside of shooting came on the bowls green when the women's team won silver in 1986 but could the sport bring success to the island once again this year? Lucy Beere and Rose Ogier are an experienced duo who could go deep in the women's pairs whilst Todd Priaulx and Matt Solway recently won silver at the European Championships.

Swimming: Charlie-Joe Hallett, Ronny Hallett, Jonathan Beck, Samuel Lowe, Tatiana Tostevin, Laura Le Cras, Orla Rabey, Molly Staples.

Eight swimmers will carry the Guernsey flag on their caps in Birmingham. With a number of world champions and Olympic medalists on the start line it'll be a tall order for our islanders in the pool. PBs are the main target with Guernsey also swimming in the relays for the first time.

Triathlon: Josh Lewis.

Josh Lewis will start and finish his commonwealth journey on Friday as the triathlon is one of the first events of the games. He's been training hard in Wales as part of preparation for Birmingham. A top 20 finish should be attainable if Lewis performs at his best.

The Games get underway on Thursday with the opening ceremony, before the first day of competition on Friday.