Your guide to the Commonwealth Games: Team Jersey

Play Brightcove video

Jersey's athletes are making their final preparations ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

28 islanders will represent Jersey in Birmingham with the team hopeful of troubling the medal tables.

The games will kick off with the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday 28 July.

Here's our look at how Team Jersey line up:

Athletics: Zane Duquemin, Shadine Duquemin, Katelyn Ridgway and Zachary Saunders.

Brother and sister Zane and Shadine will compete in the discus. This will be Zane's fourth Commonwealth Games where he'll be hoping to beat his previous best finish of eighth. Katelyn Ridgway will run in the marathon after impressing on debut in last year's London Marathon. Zach Saunders will sprint against the world's best in the 100 and 200 meters.

Boxing: Tom Frame.

Frame has worked hard for his opportunity to box on the big stage. He's made it clear he is going into the games with the intention of winning a medal. That will be no easy task but he's certainly one to watch should be progress into the latter rounds.

Cyclist Dean Robson will take on the time trial and road race for Jersey at the games. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Cycling: Rhys Pilley, Rhys Hidrio, Jack Rebours, Dean Robson, Lisa Mansell, Emily Bridson and Zack Hamon.

A team of seven will represent Jersey on the bike. Across the team they'll compete in the time trial, road race and the mountain bike cross country race. Rhys Pilley will be the busiest of the seven though as he races in four events including the 4000m indoor pursuit and the 1000m time trial.

Gymnastics: Daniel Lee.

Daniel is the only gymnast heading to the games from The Channel Islands. He's had a tough year with illness but has battled back to be fit for Birmingham. A prolific performer at the island games he'll be hoping to replicate that success this summer.

Lawn Bowls: Derek Boswell, Malcolm de Sousa, Ross Davis, Greg Davis and Scott Ruderham.

An all male team of five will represent Jersey on the bowling green. They have all bases covered as they're set to compete in the singles, pairs, triples and fours. Much like island rivals Guernsey if they build some early momentum they could be in the mix for a medal.

Gemma Atherley will be pushing for success in the pool. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Swimming: Harry Shalamon, Gemma Atherley, Robbie Jones, Isaac Dodds, Ollie Brehaut, Jack Allan and Lily Scott.

Can Jersey's swimmers leave their mark on the games? Harry Shalamon impressed four years ago reaching a final before finishing sixth whilst young Isaac Dodds is one to watch. Gemma Atherley is one of Jersey's most successful female swimmers and will be aiming to reach at least a semi-final.

15-year-old Hannah Silcock will be the Channel Islands' youngest competitor at The Games. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Table Tennis: Hannah Silcock and Jordan Wykes.

15-year-old Hannah Silcock is the youngest competitor heading to Birmingham from the Channel Islands. In future games she may well be in the mix for a medal but simply the experience will be invaluable this time around. Jordan Wykes has been taking on - and beating - some of the best players in England, so can he translate that form against some of the world's best?

Triathlon: Ollie Turner.

Ollie will be looking to help dictate the pace of the race alongside the likes of Olympic champion Alex Yee in the triathlon. As well as aiming for a top 20 finish he'd also love to get one over on training partner and Guernsey rival Josh Lewis who beat him in Australia four years ago.

Find out who will be flying the flag for Guernsey at The Games here.