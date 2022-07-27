Alderney residents visit airport to discuss proposed runway options

More than 100 Islanders from Alderney have been shown around the airport to ask questions about proposed options for extending the runway.

Guernsey Ports and the States of Alderney took islanders across the runway to see the latest runway repairs carried out this month by contractors Amco Giffin.

Representatives from Guernsey Ports and airline Aurigny discussed the various options with residents.

This comes after the States of Alderney's Policy & Finance Committee endorsed the 'C+ option' development plan, which involves improving infrastructure at the airport terminal and fire station.

Ian Carter, Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee, said: "future-proofing the airport with a longer runway to the benefit of the Island and the Bailiwick is a crucial part of this plan."

"However, it is not about the type of aircraft that will be able to use the airport, it is about the type of community we want to be."

Guernsey Ports managing director, Colin le Ray, said: "we believe Option C+ offers the best value for money."