Islanders to create a 'living flag' during Jersey's Ukraine Week

A 'living flag' will be created to mark the start of Jersey's Ukraine Week.

The seven days of celebrations and fundraising will take place between 21-27 August and have been organised by Jersey charity Side by Side.

Anyone wanting to get involved can go along to the beach at Le Braye, St Ouen at 10:30am on Sunday 21 August wearing either blue or yellow clothing.

They will then get into formation to create a large Ukrainian flag which will be photographed by a drone.

Michel Le Troquer, Chairman of Jersey Side by Side, says: "We wanted to start Jersey’s Ukraine Week with a show of solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

"We hope the image will be used as a pictorial representation of the island of Jersey’s unwavering support for the people affected by this barbaric war."

On Sunday (21 August), islanders can also take part in a live mine clearance demonstration by Friends of Ukraine EOD, a charity that works to remove explosives from places affected by war.

Other events taking place throughout the week include:

Splash Out for Ukraine at Watersplash

Blue and Yellow Day at work

Blue-and-yellow tie dinner at Jersey Field Squadron

Ukrainian market

People are also being encouraged to hold their own events, such as a pub quiz or dinner party, to help the fundraising initiative.

The money raised will be donated to the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal. It will then be distributed by Jersey Overseas Aid to charities.