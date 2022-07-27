Man who stabbed ex-partner with meat cleaver at St Helier home jailed

A man who attacked his ex-partner with a cleaver, while their children were in the property, has been jailed for six and a half years.

Luis Abreu Dos Santos was arrested on 17 October 2021 after the ambulance service alerted the police of a stabbing at a house in St Helier.

Firearms officers found the 49-year-old with blood all over his hands before he was taken into police custody.

The victim had sustained significant injuries to her head, arms and neck after she was attacked with a cleaver. She required surgery and has been supported by an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor throughout the investigation.

Dos Santos was jailed for grave and criminal assault on Wednesday (27 July). He was also handed a restraining order.

Detective Constable James Fowler, the investigating officer, said: "Dos Santos' actions put his victim in grave danger. We would like to thank his victim for the courage, strength and bravery that she has shown throughout the whole process."