Planning meeting to decide future of Guernsey's Les Ozouets Campus

The fate of Guernsey's Les Ozouets campus for post-16 education will be determined today (27 July) when the scheme goes before planners.

An open meeting is being held at 9.30am to decide on the future of secondary and post-16 education in Guernsey.

It could see the site turned into a campus for the Guernsey Institute and Sixth Form College.

Concerns have been raised about the impact on traffic.

Meanwhile plans for the development of the Pointues Rocques Housing Allocation Site will also be discussed.

Both applications for Les Ozouets Campus and Pointues Rocques have been recommended for approval.

The meeting will take place at Beau Sejour and is open to the public.

Residents have previously protested against plans for the Pointues Rocques site, fearing that it will create more traffic congestion and that green areas will not be properly protected.