Planning permission granted for Guernsey's Les Ozouets campus

Planning permission has been granted for the post-16 campus to be built on Les Ozouets following a planning meeting.

The Development and Planning authority voted unanimously to approve the plans today (27 July 2022), meaning work can get underway on the new campus.

The original plans for the development did receive objections regarding parking, traffic and cycle routes from the public.

The car parking availability on site has been amended with the number of spaces being reduced by 40, meaning there will now be 346 spaces available.

The reduced number of car parking spaces will allow for an increase in cycle parking meaning 200 bicycles can now be parked on site and an improved pedestrian route can be added.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport and Culture said: "we are of course delighted that planning permission has been granted for the development of the post-16 Campus on Les Ozouets."

"I know I speak on behalf of the Committee when I say we are excited for the next steps in bringing the campus to life."

Nick Hynes, Director of Education, said: "With the planning process now concluded, we can now move toward starting construction, which we hope will begin with the demolition of the current College of Further Education building - the old St. Peter Port School - Les Ozouets towards the end of this year."

Plans for the development of the Pointues Rocques Housing Allocation Site are still to be discussed.