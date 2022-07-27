Police arrest man in Guernsey on suspicion of 'threatening to kill'
A man has been arrested after reports a person was threatened with a bladed weapon in Guernsey.
Firearms officers were called to St Martin's at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon.
The 39-year-old was held by police and arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill someone and possession of an offensive weapon.
No one was injured during the incident and officers say the situation was quickly resolved.
Police say investigations are continuing.