Several cases of scarlet fever confirmed in Jersey

Several cases of scarlet fever have been confirmed in nursery-age children, the Government of Jersey has revealed.

The illness is usually mild, but should be treated with antibiotics to reduce the spread to others and to minimise the risk of further complications.

Symptoms of scarlet fever include:

A sore throat

Headache

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

These symptoms are usually followed by a red rash which starts on the chest and stomach, and rarely spreads to the rest of the body.

The face can appear flushed red but paler around the mouth area.

The rash can also have the texture of sandpaper.

The Government is urging anyone who thinks their child might have scarlet fever to:

Take them to the GP as soon as possible.

Stay at home, away from school, nursery or work for at least 24 hours after starting antibiotic treatment to prevent the spread of the infection.

Children that have had chickenpox recently are more likely to develop more serious infection whilst suffering with scarlet fever.

The Government has encouraged parents of these children to remain alert for symptoms like a persistent high fever, cellulitis (skin infection) and arthritis (join pain and swelling).