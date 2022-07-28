Alderney residents to plant free trees for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Every resident of Alderney will be able to plant a tree for free this year in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust has partnered with the States of Alderney in the hope that by Spring 2023 an extra 2,000 trees will be planted on the island.

Residents can choose from a range of species native to Alderney or the Channel Islands region, including English Oak, Hazel, Hawthorne and Rowan.

They can be planted at home, in gardens or at organised sessions held by the Alderney Wildlife Trust.

People interested can sign up on the Alderney Wildlife Trust website or visit the Wildlife Information Centre on Victoria Street.

The Trust has suggested that anyone wanting to attract birds to their garden should choose a Rowan tree, whilst those who want a more pollinator-friendly tree should choose a Hawthorn.

The trees will be delivered to Alderney by Autumn 2022 and all participants will be contacted to keep up-to-date with the scheme.

Residents who are interested in planting more trees, or creating small woodlands, can buy them from the Trust at around £1.70 per tree.