Herring gull found dead on Jersey beach tests positive for bird flu

A herring gull found dead on Long Beach in Gorey has tested positive for bird flu.

It is the fourth confirmed case in Jersey this year, and bird-keepers are now being encouraged to increase their biosecurity to prevent an outbreak.

Bird flu is spread when an infected bird sheds the virus in its faeces, saliva, or mucus.

Other birds then become infected by eating or inhaling the virus. The UK Health Security Agency says it is primarily a disease of birds and advises that the risk to public health from bird flu is low.

Advice for bird-keepers includes:

Reducing the contact of domestic birds with wild birds.

Removing any spilled feed, litter and standing water.

Placing foot dips at bird housing or run entrances.

Maintaining a routine cleaning and disinfecting routine for bird housing, cages, feed stores and pathways leading to and from bird areas.

Jersey’s Deputy Chief Veterinary Officer, Caroline Terburgh, said: “Now, more than ever, we ask Islanders to keep their poultry away from wild birds, and to discourage wild bird access to food, water and bedding intended for the captive birds.

“We ask all those working in the countryside, especially those who keep poultry, to be particularly vigilant and report any unusual symptoms. We would advise the public not to handle any dead or unwell birds, and to report any suspicious deaths to the Natural Environment team on 01534 441600.”

More details about bird flu can be found on the Government of Jersey website. Bird-keepers are advised to ensure they are familiar with the information.