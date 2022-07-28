Owner of vandalised café urges community to help stop reoffending in Jersey

A café owner who had his business vandalised last year is encouraging people to help islanders turn away from a life of crime as part of a voluntary programme.

CCTV images showed the Off the Rails café being broken into, with items like large knives stolen in April 2021.

Fridges and freezers defrosted as the power was turned off, ruining thousands of pounds worth of food. Elsewhere, graffiti was sprayed on the walls and the café cupboards damaged.

The business had to close temporarily, having a knock-on effect for staff who were not able to work.

However, since then those responsible for the damage have sat down with business owner Olly Ashton to explain what happened as part of the restorative justice process, which is run by the Jersey Probation Service.

It was an opportunity for Olly to explain the impact it had on him, his family and the business.

He said: "It was just a massive blow, I can't believe it's a nice experience for anybody when you find out someone's been through your stuff and smashed the place up."

During their meeting the perpetrators told him it happened at random, which Olly says was a relief as it was not a targetted incident.

It is hoped the programme will encourage people to think twice before offending again. Olly wants the community to band together and encourage others to give offenders a second chance:

"Everybody has a responsibility in this process, we all live in a community together.

"People make mistakes and if someone's got the courage to come here and look at me in the eye and say they're sorry and listen to what I've got to say and my experience of it, then for me that's a very powerful process for those people to be able to move on from that process which is what we want."