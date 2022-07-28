Warning after unattended chip pan catches fire

Firefighters have issued a warning after a chip pan fire in a block of flats yesterday evening.

The cooking caught light at around 5:30pm yesterday, at a property in St Helier.

Firefighters were called to put out the chip pan fire at 5:30pm yesterday. Credit: States of Jersey Fire & Rescue

Two fire engines attended and crews were able to extinguish the fire, which was contained in the kitchen.

Station Commander Hall said: “Even only for those brief moments, when using hot oils for cooking it is those short moments that the situations change. This incident highlights that when using hot oils or chip pans that if you need to leave the room, even for short periods that you remove the source of heat to avoid over heating.”