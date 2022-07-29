The boss of a Jersey charity, which runs a home for people with disabilities, says installing a fire sprinkler system could save lives.

Donna Abel, the CEO at Jersey Cheshire Home, is hoping to raise £170,000 for the project.

The aim is to create a safer environment for residents by improving fire safety measures beyond what is legally required.

Fire sprinkler systems can:

Reduce the impact of fires

Allow more time for evacuation, or negate the need for full evacuation

Buy firefighters crucial time in operations

They would particularly benefit the residents of Jersey Cheshire Home, who may not be able to evacuate a building rapidly or independently in an emergency.

The charity has already raised £95,000, with significant donations from the Jersey Community Foundation and The Roy Overland Charitable Trust.

Donna Abel, CEO at Jersey Cheshire Home says: "We know that those living in care homes and specialised housing are often some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"Yet there is currently no legal requirement for sprinkler systems to be installed in these types of buildings.

"With an effective fire sprinkler system installed the chances of a fire spreading out of control is hugely decreased and lives could be saved.”

If the fundraising target is met, the charity hopes the process of installing the sprinkler systems will begin this year.

ITV Channel have contacted the Government of Jersey for comment on the use of fire sprinklers in buildings, and is awaiting a response.