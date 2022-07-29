Guernsey's Chief minister has described the islanders who left a bag of excrement on Deputy Victoria Oliver's doorstep as 'vile scum'.

Deputy Victoria Oliver, President of the Development and Planning Authority, found the excrement on Thursday (28 July) after Wednesday's Open Planning Meeting.

At the meeting, the Authority voted unanimously to grant planning permission for Guernsey's Les Ozouets campus and the Pointues Rocques housing development.

The decision is controversial, with many stakeholders fearing the developments will create traffic problems in both areas of the island.

Deputy Oliver described the act as "totally and utterly unacceptable".

She said: "Everyone has different opinions and I understand that, I know I will not always please everyone especially on a planning committee.

"However, someone crossed the line yesterday by coming to our family home, fortunately while our three young children were out and left excrement on my door step just because I, and my colleagues, made a decision this person didn’t agree with."

Guernsey's Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache called the perpetrators 'vile scum' and called to identify themselves, saying: "We can then meet and that person can then explain how they regard such behaviour as acceptable.

Deputy Peter Ferbrache says that Deputy Oliver would only have done what she believed was right. Credit: ITV Channel TV

"On behalf of all the decent people of Guernsey I would like to thank Deputy Oliver for the work she does and emphasise to her that we all support her and despise the actions of the vile individual who behaves so abominably."